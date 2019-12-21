Grand ceremony marks 75th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army
The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a grand ceremony in Hanoi on December 21 to celebrate the 30th All People’s Defence Festival and the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents the first-class Military Exploit Order to the Vietnam People’s Army at the ceremony in Hanoi on December 21 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary, State President and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Nguyen Phu Trong sent a basket of flowers to congratulate the event.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders. It also saw the presence of foreign senior military officials, revolutionary veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, and Heroes of Labour.
In his speech, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, expressed deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh – the “beloved Father” of the people’s armed forces, Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap – the “Eldest Brother” of the VPA and an outstanding commander-in-chief, along with historical leaders, national heroes, martyrs and people who heroically fought and sacrificed for the sake of the country’s independence and freedom, the people’s happiness, and the lofty international missions.
He also acknowledged the nationwide people’s joint efforts to build strong all-people defence, along with the precious support from the militaries and people of other countries for the Vietnamese army and people in the struggle for national liberation in the past and national development and safeguarding at present.
The minister noted after 30 years of the All People’s Defence Festival, the national defence has been increasingly enhanced, adding that the combination of economic, cultural and social aspects with defence and security has been strengthened. Meanwhile, defence diplomacy has been intensified both bilaterally and multilaterally, helping to maintain peace and security for the country.
Officers and soldiers of the whole army pledge to be absolutely loyal to the Party, State, people and socialist regime. They are determined to successfully perform the army’s functions and forever be a special political force, an absolutely loyal combatant force, and the core force in joining the people to firmly safeguard the nation, Lich affirmed.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Phuc bestowed a first-class Military Exploit Order upon the VPA and some high-ranking officers of the army in recognition of their particularly excellent achievements in the VPA building, defence consolidation, and contributions to socialism building and national protection.
Addressing the ceremony, the PM stressed that under the absolute and direct leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, upholding patriotism and the nation’s military art, and with the support of the people and international friends, over the last 75 years, the VPA has joined hands with the people to obtain great victories in liberating and safeguarding the nation and fulfilling international missions.
The VPA has continually overcome every difficulty and challenge while resolutely and persistently fighting to firmly protect the country’s sovereignty and territory. It has also taken the lead in natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue activities, and settlement of war consequences, while effectively taking part in socio-economic development, economic-defence zone building, and the construction of the country’s strategic works, he said.
Applauding the VPA’s achievements, PM Phuc affirmed that those prominent successes have substantially helped reinforce the great national unity bloc and promote defence capability and the all people’s defence, thus deserving the trust and noble rewards granted by the Party, State and people.
Prior to the ceremony, a delegation of the Central Military Commision and the Ministry of National Defence paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs./.