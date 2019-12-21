Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked abroad Defence cooperation is an important aspect in the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, said Lt. Gen. Amarjeet Singh Bedi, Director General of India’s Defence Intelligence Agency.

Politics Chief of Thai Defence Forces pays official visit to Vietnam The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Gen. Ponpipaat Benyasri, is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to 21 which aims to enhance the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two militaries and peoples.

Politics NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.

Politics PM Phuc receives foreign military leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 hosted military leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore and Thailand who are here to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).