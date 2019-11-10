Society Dien Bien police seize large amount of trafficked wildlife animals Dien Bien police on November 8 said they had seized 47 wildlife animals weighing 169kg in total from two vehicles on National Highway 12.

Society Lao students explore Vietnamese culture A Vietnam-Laos cultural space and exchange programme took place in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on November 8.

Society Thai firm presents scholarships to needy Vietnamese students The Thai-based SCG group on November 8 presented its Sharing the Dream scholarships to 50 high school students in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, its second destination for the activity this year after Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Artisan long for preserving Huong Canh pottery craft Vinh Phuc province retains its 300-year-old pottery craft village of Huong Canh. The trade’s development is largely attributed to Nguyen Hong Quang, a local craftsman.