Great national solidarity festival observed in localities
The great national solidarity festival has been celebrated in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, the capital city of Hanoi, and the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
Tran Thanh Man (C), Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, presents nine houses worth 40 million VND (1,723 USD) each to poor households in Phu Xuan hamlet, Thanh Hoa commune, Phung Hiep district. (Photo: VNA)
Attending the festival in Hau Giang on November 10, Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, congratulated the province on its socio-economic achievements.
Particularly, the province has gained a lot of good outcomes in poverty reduction and new-style rural areas building, he said.
Man took this occasion to present nine houses worth 40 million VND (1,723 USD) each to poor households in Phu Xuan hamlet, Thanh Hoa commune, Phung Hiep district.
Earlier on November 9, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai attended a similar event at a residential area in Hang Bai ward, Hoan Kiem district.
He said the locals have joined efforts to implement the campaign “All people unite to build new rural and civilised urban areas.”
The official called on people to continue joining hands to maintain order and security, and keep the environment clean in residential areas, as well as preserve and promote good traditional cultural values of the capital.
The same day evening, Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan shared joy with over 250 households in ward 12, district 4, on the great national solidarity festival.
He recognised the outcomes in implementing the campaign “All people unite to build new rural and civilised urban areas”, and another encouraging local residents to not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction, over the past year.
The official suggested enhancing public-awareness raising campaigns in environmental protection and waste classification.
On the occasion, he granted gift packages to families that actively participated in campaigns launched in the city as well as those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The great national solidarity festival was observed in celebration of the 89th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930)./.