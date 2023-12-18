Vietnam has advantages in developing its semiconductor industry, particularly its human resources, according to experts.

Once the country’s new generation enters the AI sector and overseas Vietnamese experts return home, Vietnam will have many more advantages.

Developing the semiconductor industry also brings opportunities for Vietnam to reform its electronics industry, especially when it transitions to AI and IoT-enabled electronic devices.

The global semiconductor industry revenue reached nearly 600 billion USD in 2022. Global chip demand is expected to increase sharply in 2024 and semiconductor chip sales are estimated to reach 1 trillion USD in 2030.

Vietnam’s semiconductor market is expected to grow by around 6.7% during 2023-2028, reaching 1.94 billion USD. The country should focus on design, packaging and testing in the short term, production in the medium term, and mastering core technology in the long term, experts suggested./.

VNA