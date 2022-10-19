Green hydrogen development prospects in Vietnam under discussion
A webinar discussing prospects of green hydrogen in low-carbon economy in Vietnam was hosted by the Vietnam Imitative for Energy Transition (VIET) on October 18.
Green hydrogen will contribute to diversifying energy sources, replacing raw materials and fossil fuels (Photo: The Ministry of Industry and Trade)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing the event, VIET Executive Director Ngo Thi To Nhien said Vietnam is striving to develop potential clean energy sources, including green hydrogen, in a bid to realise its net zero emission goal by 2050.
Green hydrogen will contribute to diversifying energy sources, replacing raw materials and fossil fuels in industrial production and transportation.
Briefing participants on Vietnam’s hydrogen industry, Dr. Tran Khanh Viet Dung, an expert from the VIET, said based on the emission reduction target of sectors, economic efficiency, technological readiness and corresponding infrastructure in Vietnam, the initiative develops three scenarios for hydrogen development.
Participants said for Vietnam, green hydrogen should be prioritised for industrial production, transportation, energy, and export.
Dr. Nguyen Huu Luong from the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) said Vietnam needs to develop policies, regulations and guidelines for green hydrogen development; policies to encourage production and use of green hydrogen. The country should implement pilot projects, develop infrastructure and supply chains as well as technical standards and guidelines on safety for hydrogen production, storage and transportation.
Participants also pointed out challenges facing the hydrogen industry in Vietnam, especially those related to policy, infrastructure, financial resources, human resources and technology.
They underlined the need to have breakthrough policies and appropriate solutions to form a complete green hydrogen supply chain for the country./.