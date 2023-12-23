Business Vietnam, Russia’s Primorye hold huge cooperation prospect: Trade representative Vietnamese trade representative in Russia Nguyen Hong Thanh spoke highly of the cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Russia’s Primorye territory, while attending the first Primorye international industry and investment forum in Vladivostok city on December 20-21.

Business Bank credit growth improves in HCM City Total loans outstanding as of November 30 at credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City were worth over 3.4 quadrillion VND (140.15 billion USD), a 1.3% increase from the previous month, according to the central bank.

Business Hanoi's supporting industry promotes technology investment Hanoi's supporting industry sector has proactively carried out innovation and technology investment to further improve competitiveness and participate in the global supply chain.

Business Localities nationwide promote consumption of OCOP products The Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Tay Ho district are hosting an event to introduce products under the One Commune One Product Programme (OCOP) from localities across the country.