Green Tet trade fair
Most of us are aware of the damage caused by single-use plastic bags and boxes, but changing shopping habits is not easy. Let’s go to a market where there are no signs at all of plastic bags. Every single item for sale here is environmentally-friendly and reusable.
The Green Tet trade fair has become an anticipated annual event in recent times. The organisers hope it will help expose customers to green business models while encouraging them to become used to shopping without plastic bags.
Going green has become more common these days. There are more green goods to choose from and less use of plastic products, which help create a green community. This is the message of the Green Tet trade fair./.