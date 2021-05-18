Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit a number of Buddhist worship facilities in the city to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha's 2565th birthday. (Photo: VNA)



Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit a number of Buddhist worship facilities in the city to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha's 2565th birthday.



He lauded the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Buddhist Sangha in HCM City for leading Buddhist followers to engage in the city's development, including the COVID-19 combat.



The official also thanked local Buddhist dignitaries and the municipal Buddhist Sangha for instructing Buddhist monks, nuns and followers to actively participate in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.



The Buddhist dignitaries affirmed that Buddhist monks, nuns and followers in Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular always accompany the Party, State and people nationwide in national construction and development.

Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City 's Archdiocese Joseph Nguyen Nang also visited the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in the city on the occasion. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City's Archdiocese Joseph Nguyen Nang also visited the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in the city on the occasion.

The Archbishop wished Buddhist dignitaries and followers a happy and peaceful festival, and highlighted solidarity and mutual support between Catholics and Buddhists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Most Venerable Thich Nhu Tin thanked the Archbishop’s for his wishes and echoed the latter’s view on solidarity between the two religions in national development./.