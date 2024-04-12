Politics South Australia highly interested in Vietnamese market: official Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on April 12 received Chairman of the South Australia-Vietnam Business Council Francis Wong, who underscored the state's keen interest in the Vietnamese market.

Politics Vietnam, China strengthen border ties during friendship exchange A number of activities were held as part of the eighth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Politics NA Chairman visits outstanding economic models in Yunnan National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited a hi-tech project at the Yuntianhua Green Agricultural Innovation Service Centre of the Yuntianhua Group and the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.