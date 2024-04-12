Greetings extended to Laos, Cambodia on traditional New Year
Celebration of Bun Pi May, Laos' traditional New Year festival (Photo: chinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese leaders have extended New Year greetings to senior leaders of Laos and Cambodia on the occasion of the two neighbouring countries’ respective Bun Pi May and the Chol Chnam Thmay festivals.
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent a congratulatory letter and flowers to Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and Lao Vice Presidents Pany Yathotou and Bounthong Chitmany.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reached out with greetings to his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Sonexay Siphandone and Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also conveyed wishes to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Moha Rotsaphea Thipadei Khuon Sudary.
In their letters to Lao leaders, the Vietnamese leaders highlighted the significant and comprehensive strides made in the two countries’ ties, which have helped bolster their great traditional friendship, special solidarity, and all-rounded cooperation.
They expressed their confidence in the neighbouring nation overcoming challenges and obtaining new successes under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (DPRP), the management of the State, and concerted efforts of the people. They also endorsed Laos's upcoming roles as 2024 Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and believed in further enhancement of Laos's regional and international standing.
Meanwhile in their letters to Cambodia, the leaders wrote that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the Government, Senate, and National Assembly, the country and its people will continue to enjoy peace, stability, and flourishing development.
They expressed their wishes for the continued strengthening of the Vietnam-Cambodia good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation for the sake of the two countries' people and for an ASEAN community of peace, development and prosperity.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son extended greetings to Lao Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea./.