Politics Party economic commission urged to raise strategic proposals PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 17 asked the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission to continue making strategic proposals to contribute to promoting the nation’s economic growth in 2020.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree to push comprehensive partnership Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, on January 17 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ retreat.

Politics HCM City leader receives Japanese city governor Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem hosted a reception for Nakamura Hiro, Governor of Yatsushiro city, the Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto, on January 17.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador meets Ukrainian friendship official Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan held a working session with Chairman of the Ukraine - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Bragar Evgeni Vadimovich in Kiev on January 15.