Greetings to Belarus on Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 3 sent his greetings to Belarusian President A. Lukashenko on the occasion of the country’s 29th anniversary of Independence Day (July 3).
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled his greetings to his Belarusian counterpart R. Golovchenko.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended his greetings to Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs V. Makei.
The two countries established bilateral diplomatic relations on January 24, 1992.