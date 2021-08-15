Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese leaders on August 15 extended greetings to their Indian counterparts on the 75th Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2021) of the country.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his message of greetings to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh did the same to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his greetings to Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.



Vietnam and India set up diplomatic ties in 1972 and elevated the relations to strategic partnership in 2007./.