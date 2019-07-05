People wearing masks to prevent infectious diseases that have broken out in Myanmar (Photo: EPA/VNA)

The total death toll of the seasonal influenza virus H1N1 in Myanmar has so far reached 29, said a statement from the local Health and Sports Ministry on July 4.Between January 1 and July 4 this year, Yangon region topped the list with 23 deaths, followed by Ayeyawady region with three deaths, Sagaing region with two and Mon state with one.According to the ministry's figures, 141 out of the 402 suspected patients have contracted the virus, most of them young children and elderly who had suffered from chronic illnesses.The symptoms of H1N1 include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, chills, vomiting and diarrhea. They often come within one to five days, which is called incubation period, after exposure to the infected person.-VNA