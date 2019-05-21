Staff of the sub-Department of Veterinary in northern Ha Giang province spray disinfectant at a local farm to stop the spread of African swine fever. (Photo: VNA)

- Dozens of pigs infected with African swine fever were culled on May 20 in the northern border province of Ha Giang, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.The outbreak was reported last week in Quang Binh district after several pigs at Vuong Van Vi's farm in Ven hamlet in Tan Trinh commune contracted African swine fever and died.The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development required the local administration to take steps to fight the spread of the disease.Quang Binh district set up quarantine check-points to inspect trade, transport and slaughterhouses, and sprayed disinfectant at Vi’s farm and on roads leading into Ven hamlet.The disease, which has hit 34 provinces and cities in the country, has resulted in big losses for pig farmers.So far, 1.5 million infected pigs have been destroyed since the first infection of African swine fever in the country was detected in February.African swine fever is a fatal infectious disease caused by a virus which spreads rapidly among pigs. It is not harmful to humans.-VNA