At the World Travel Awards 2023 held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 6, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang which is famous for its dangerous mountain passes beat nine other rivals to the honor.

Being honored at the award known as the "Oscar of the world tourism industry", Ha Giang's image has been enhanced, affirming its important and solid position on the regional tourism map.

Ha Giang tourism has been developing in a sustainable way, turning the province into an attractive destination for domestic and international tourists and gradually becoming a key economic sector of the province.

Ha Giang is an old land, home to more than 20 ethnic groups, who have their own traditional culture, lifestyle and customs, plus exciting festivals for visitors and researchers.

It embraces many historical relics and majestic landscapes. They attract many visitors to come for fun or for research.

In 2010, the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Dong Van district was officially recognised by UNESCO as a global karst geo-park, the first of its kind in Vietnam and the second in Southeast Asia./.

