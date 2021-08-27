Ha Giang promotes beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields online
The tourism programme, Qua Nhung Mien Di San Ruong Bac Thang (Travelling to the Heritage Lands across Terraced Fields in Hoang Su Phi), will be jointly organised by local authorities and FPT Group and screened on FPT’s digital platform.(Photo: VNA)
The programme is aimed to promote the landscapes, cultures and heritages of Ha Giang province, connect the introduction and sale of typical local agricultural products on virtual trading floors. (Photo: VNA)
The virtual platform is suitable with the current complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also follows the general trend of modern society. (Photo: VNA)
Participants will be able to view the stunning beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields during harvest season from August to October, which before the pandemic, enticed many tourists and backpackers to the region. (Photo: VNA)
The tourism programme is scheduled for September 4 to 30 with various sports and cultural events. (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Su Phi district has a total area of about 3,700 hectares of terraced fields, spanning all 25 communes and towns, but the most beautiful and large-scale ones are mainly concentrated on an area of 1,380 hectares in 11 communes. (Photo: VNA)
Not only a masterpiece of nature, Hoang Su Phi terraced fields are also an example of the labour and creativity of local ethnic minorities. From the available natural conditions and long-established production practices, they have overcome natural difficulties to create terraced fields that stretch along the craggy mountain slopes. (Photo: VNA)
The terraced fields were ranked as national heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2011 and 2016. (Photo: VNA)