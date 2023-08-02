Ha Long authorities re-arrange docking areas for water vehicles
Waterway vehicles will not be allowed to anchor in the buffer zone along the shores of Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, from August 1.
At Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) - Waterway vehicles will not be allowed to anchor in the buffer zone along the shores of Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, from August 1.
This is an effort by Ha Long city’s authorities to resolve the issue of ships, fishing boats, and other waterway vehicles docking in unauthorised areas and to protect the landscape and environment of the bay.
Specifically, the municipal People's Committee requested all organisations and individuals not to anchor vehicles in the buffer zone along the shores of Ha Long Bay, within the administrative boundaries of Bach Dang, Ha Phong, Ha Tu, Hong Ha, Hong Hai, Hong Gai and Yet Kieu wards (except in emergency cases).
For fishing boats, ships and supply vessels, they should move to the temporary fishing ports in Cao Xanh and Ha Phong wards. Violations will be strictly handled.
Previously, hundreds of boats and vessels had frequently been seen operating and anchoring illegally along the shores of the bay.
Among them, many fishing families living on boats have discharged waste into the sea, causing environmental pollution.
Many vessels involved in seafood exploitation have also caused ecological imbalances through destructive fishing practices./.