Society Third-class Fatherland Protection Order conferred on police officers killed in Lam Dong landslide The President has posthumously conferred the third-class Fatherland Protection Order on three police officers who died on duty in a landslide in Bao Loc Pass in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong four days ago.

Society Traffic accidents decline over seven months The numbers of traffic accidents and related deaths and injured people during the first seven months of 2023 decreased compared to the same period last year, reported the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Removing barriers for foreigners to own properties in Vietnam The Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) has proposed allowing foreigners to purchase and own houses, including private houses and apartments, in Vietnam during the time they work in the country.

Society Vietnamese, Lao provinces tighten friendship, cooperation The central province of Quang Nam and Laos' Sekong province will step up communications to help local people better their understanding of the Vietnam-Laos time-honoured friendship and solidarity while increasing exchanges and consolidating the grassroots political system in border areas.