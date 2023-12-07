To wear the crown, Ha Nam overcame strong nominees such as George Town, Malaysia; Gjirokastër, Albania; Kathmandu Valley, Nepal; and Oaxaca, Mexico.

Ha Nam is located at the southern gateway to Hanoi, about 65 km from the capital. It is a land rich in potential for developing spiritual, cultural, ecological, and culinary tourism.

It boasts many famous spiritual sites, including Tam Chuc Pagoda, Dia Tang Phi Lai Tu Pagoda, and Ba Danh Pagoda.

Tam Chuc is a large complex of spiritual landscapes, including Tam Chuc Pagoda, known as one of the largest in the world.

It not only has a majestic, pristine natural landscape, as beautiful as paradise, but is also a place to nurture, develop, and spread Buddhist cultural values at an international level./.

