Ha Nam hopes to bolster multi-faceted ties with Japan’s Hyogo prefecture
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy had a working session with a visiting delegation of Japan’s Hyogo prefecture on August 7, affirming that the northern province always views Japan as a leading partner.
Stressing the importance Ha Nam attaches to investment ties with Japan, Huy said the province reserved the entire Dong Van 3 Industrial Park for Japanese enterprises, and the park is almost fully leased. Meanwhile, part of the Kim Bang 1 Industrial Park will be zoned off for production and business activities of Japanese firms.
Aside from economic partnerships, Ha Nam also wants to enhance cooperation in culture and education with Japanese localities, including Hyogo prefecture, he noted.
The host official described the Hyogo delegation’s visit as a chance for increasing mutual understanding and trust to help strengthen the two sides’ friendship and cooperation for common development.
He expressed his hope that after the visit, members of the delegation will continue introducing Ha Nam to Hyogo investors and hold many cultural and sport exchanges to help further promote the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.
For his part, Ogiso Hiroyasu, Deputy Director of the Hyogo International Business Centre, said that during the trip, which aimed to further step up cooperation between the two localities, both sides will work together to hold cultural and sport exchanges.
The Hyogo delegation will introduce Ha Nam to Japanese businesses, including those in Hyogo, and popularise famous local tourist sites to help attract more Japanese visitors to the province, he added./.