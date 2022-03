The 13th National Women’s Congress is underway in Hanoi from March 9 - 11. (Photo: VNA)



Ha Thi Nga was re-elected as the President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) for its 13th term (2022 – 2027) on March 10 during the ongoing 13th National Women’s Congress.Nga and her four deputies were selected by a 155-member executive committee elected by the congress earlier the same day.Nga was born in Mai Chau district, the northern province of Hoa Binh, in 1969. She served as Vice Chairman of the Lao Cai Provincial People’s Committee from 2011 – 2014 and Deputy Secretary of the Lao Cai Party Committee from 2015 – 2020.She became President of the 12th VWU in May 2020. Now she is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee for its 13th term and a deputy of the 15th National Assembly./.