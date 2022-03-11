Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates RoK President-elect President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 cabled his congratulatory message to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol winning the country’s presidential election.

Politics 13th National Women’s Congress opens in Hanoi The 13th National Women’s Congress opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on March 10, with the participation of 959 official delegates representing women of all classes across the country.

Politics NA Standing Committee kicks off 9th sitting The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to deal with a heavy workload during its 9th sitting that opened in Hanoi on March 10 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.