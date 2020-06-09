Ha Tinh gives green light to 696.5 million-USD wind power plant
Illustration photo. Ky Anh MK wind power plant project is expected to start between June, 2022 and December, 2023. (Photo: enternews.vn)
Ha Tinh (VNA) - The People's Committee of the north central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of over 16.2 trillion (696.5 million USD).
The project is studied, invested and built by the MK Central Solar Power JSC in Ky Anh district.
The project consists of four plants, each of which has a capacity of 100.8MW. The generation capacity of the whole project is 1,139 GWh per year.
It is expected to be put into operation between June 2022 and December 2023.
The plant is built based on advantages, policies and natural potential of the province when using renewable and eco-friendly energy sources.
The project will contribute to increase the provincial budget revenue, the national electricity supply and energy security.
However, due to the current survey location and the study of construction investment projects have not been included in the list of power sources under the national power grid development plan for the period 2011-2020 with a vision to 2030.
Therefore, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Tien Hung has just signed a document to submit to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider and approve the Ky Anh MK wind power plant project into the national electricity development plan for the period of 2011-2020 with a vision to 2030./.