Business Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, with the aim of promoting the sustainable development of biomass resources for power production.

Business PM: Ensuring Vietnam is a safe destination the top priority Ensuring that Vietnam is viewed as a safe destination for sustainable development is the primary goal of the country’s post-COVID-19 response in the new normal, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting with permanent government members on June 9 in Hanoi.

Business Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.