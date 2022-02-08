Society All schools to open within this month: Ministry All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month after closure for months to help contain COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Education and Training revealed on February 7 night.

Society Students back to school after long period of online learning Face-to-face learning have been resumed for pupils and pre-school children nationwide from February 7 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19 pandemic.