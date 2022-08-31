Ha Tinh recommended to enhance regional connectivity to boost development
Ha Tinh should step up regional connectivity, especially with the localities in the central key economic region, while proactively expanding economic ties with the provinces in the northern and coastal parts of the central region.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ha Tinh Party Committee on August 31. (Photo: VNA)Ha Tinh (VNA) – Ha Tinh should step up regional connectivity, especially with the localities in the central key economic region, while proactively expanding economic ties with the provinces in the northern and coastal parts of the central region.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue made the suggestion at a meeting with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the central province on August 31.
At the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoang Trung Dung reported on Ha Tinh’s performance in the first eight months of 2022, including over 13 trillion VND (554 million USD) collected for the State budget (equivalent to 77% of this year’s target), high public investment disbursement (over 42% of the plan), retail sales of goods topping 33 trillion VND (up over 19% year on year), and accommodation, restaurant and tourism services growing nearly 46%.
He also highlighted good investment attraction results, improved social and cultural aspects, contained COVID-19, properly implemented social security policies, maintained defence, security and social order, along with promoted foreign relations with many activities held to enhance ties with Lao localities.
Speaking highly of local achievements, Chairman Hue asked Ha Tinh to focus on making the strategic breakthroughs identified by its Party organisation, namely “four key economic sectors - three urban centres - one growth powerhouse - four main foundations”.
He recommended the province review, update, and further detail its strategic breakthroughs to soon issue an overall planning for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050.
Apart from economic recovery and development, it is also important to continue paying attention to culture, education, health care, social security, sports and tourism, he went on, adding that the province also needs to reform and improve the performance of its NA and People’s Council deputies, contribute more to the parliament’s lawmaking activities, and better the quality of supervisory activities.
He also requested the provincial Party Committee sustain its leadership over the implementation of defence and security tasks, especially in rural areas.
Earlier on August 31, Chairman Hue and his entourage visited the Son Duong Formosa Ha Tinh steel and port complex project.
The NA leader emphasised Vietnam’s FDI attraction strategy for the time ahead, which is prioritising the projects using high technology and not affecting the environment, adding that the country supports the sustainable investment trend and doesn’t accept polluting or natural resource-intensive projects or those that may cause environmental disasters.
He also recognised Formosa’s efforts to address the environmental pollution in four central provinces, namely Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien - Hue, as committed to the Vietnamese Government./.
At the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoang Trung Dung reported on Ha Tinh’s performance in the first eight months of 2022, including over 13 trillion VND (554 million USD) collected for the State budget (equivalent to 77% of this year’s target), high public investment disbursement (over 42% of the plan), retail sales of goods topping 33 trillion VND (up over 19% year on year), and accommodation, restaurant and tourism services growing nearly 46%.
He also highlighted good investment attraction results, improved social and cultural aspects, contained COVID-19, properly implemented social security policies, maintained defence, security and social order, along with promoted foreign relations with many activities held to enhance ties with Lao localities.
Speaking highly of local achievements, Chairman Hue asked Ha Tinh to focus on making the strategic breakthroughs identified by its Party organisation, namely “four key economic sectors - three urban centres - one growth powerhouse - four main foundations”.
He recommended the province review, update, and further detail its strategic breakthroughs to soon issue an overall planning for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050.
Apart from economic recovery and development, it is also important to continue paying attention to culture, education, health care, social security, sports and tourism, he went on, adding that the province also needs to reform and improve the performance of its NA and People’s Council deputies, contribute more to the parliament’s lawmaking activities, and better the quality of supervisory activities.
He also requested the provincial Party Committee sustain its leadership over the implementation of defence and security tasks, especially in rural areas.
Earlier on August 31, Chairman Hue and his entourage visited the Son Duong Formosa Ha Tinh steel and port complex project.
The NA leader emphasised Vietnam’s FDI attraction strategy for the time ahead, which is prioritising the projects using high technology and not affecting the environment, adding that the country supports the sustainable investment trend and doesn’t accept polluting or natural resource-intensive projects or those that may cause environmental disasters.
He also recognised Formosa’s efforts to address the environmental pollution in four central provinces, namely Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien - Hue, as committed to the Vietnamese Government./.