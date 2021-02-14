Hai Duong detects 440 COVID-19 cases in most of localities
Ten out of 12 district-level localities in the northern province of Hai Duong have reported COVID-19 infection cases, with the tally reaching 440 as of 6:00 on February 14.
On February 14, Hai Duong province's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control conducted COVID-19 testing for nearly 1,500 workers in industrial parks in Cam Giang district. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ten out of 12 district-level localities in the northern province of Hai Duong have reported COVID-19 infection cases, with the tally reaching 440 as of 6:00 on February 14.
According to the provincial Centre for Disease Control, of the total infections, 47 were recorded on February 13, with 43 in State-designated quarantine establishments and four in Nam Tan commune, Nam Sach district, which had been put under lockdown.
Most of the cases have been detected in Chi Linh city and Kinh Mon township, with 287 and 47, respectively.
Meanwhile, Gia Loc and Thanh Mien districts have reported no COVID-19 cases so far.
Competent agencies have found 13,630 F1 cases. The total number of recoveries in the province stands at 55.
The provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on February 13 decided to put certain residential areas in Tu Ky district and Kinh Mon township under lockdown.
On February 14, the committee conducted COVID-19 testing for nearly 1,500 workers in industrial parks in Cam Giang district before they resume production after the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang asked enterprises in the province to pay more attention to protecting workers’ health, and adjust and enhance COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
He assigned the Centre for Disease Control and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to propose support mechanisms for volunteers in sample collection.
Cam Giang district is home to five industrial parks that employ about 60,000 workers./.