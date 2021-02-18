Hai Duong hastens testing, disinfectant spraying
Testing for COVID-19 at Luong Dien industrial zone in Cam Giang district, Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) – Military Zone 3 assisted Cam Giang district, the northern province of Hai Duong – the country’s current COVID-19 largest hotspot, in spraying disinfectants in 12 areas on February 17 amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.
As scheduled on February 18, disinfectants will be sprayed in several concentrated quarantine sites and high-risk companies.
Earlier, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee Nguyen Duong Thai signed a Decision assigning Chairman of the Council of the Hai Duong Medical Technical University Dr. Tran Quang Canh to the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to assist in testing from February 9 until the pandemic is under control.
During a working session with local leaders on February 17, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang asked local political system to raise public awareness of the danger of the pandemic and the sense of responsibility for fighting it.
The provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control issued a set of criteria assessing the infection risk at workplaces, production and service areas.
Spraying disinfectants (Photo: VNA)
According to the Cam Giang district Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the district recorded 76 infection cases as of 4:30 pm on February 17.
Cam Giang is now home to five industrial zones with nearly 60,000 workers. Currently, 1,024 people are being under quarantine in 27 concentrated quarantine facilities in the locality. It also set up 585 community-based working teams, nine control stations at the provincial level, five others at the district level and 116 at communal level./.