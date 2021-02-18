Society PM urges officials, public employees to focus on work right after Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked officials and public employees to focus on work right after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and not organise New Year parties and go to festivals during working hours.

Society Hanoi workers return to work after Tet As many as 91 percent of local businesses in Hanoi had resumed operations and 94.5 percent of the labourers had returned to work after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday as of February 17, according to the Hanoi Federation of Labour.

Society Over 5.5 trillion VND earmarked for policy beneficiaries on Tet Over 10.4 million gifts worth more than 5.5 trillion VND (239 million USD) were granted to policy beneficiaries and workers on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021, reported by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on February 17.

Society More than 19,600 babies born during seven-day Tet holiday There were 19,624 newborns delivered during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 11 to 17, according to the Agency of Health Examination and Treatment at the Ministry of Health.