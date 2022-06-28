Business Local enterprises lack materials due to China's 'Zero COVID' policy While many exporters and producers had orders for 2022, they are worried about a possible shortage of production materials because of supply disruptions from China.

Business India conglomerate pledges to invest 10 billion USD in Vietnam A joint venture between India’s Adani Group and Vietnam’s Anh Phat Investment Construction & Trading JSC has been approved by authorities of Da Nang to start studying the development of a major seaport in the central city, according to Nhan dan (People) newspaper.

Business Room remains to boost Vietnam-Hungary cooperation: official Although substantial results have been achieved between Vietnam and Hungary in terms of economic cooperation, it is still not really commensurate with the potential of the two sides, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has said.

Business Saigon Hi-tech Park to speed up investment procedures Ho Chi Minh City will focus on helping businesses invest in the Saigon Hi-tech Park in Thu Duc city by addressing slow administrative procedures, a conference on facilitating investment heard on June 27.