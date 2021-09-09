There will be 54 vaccination facilities in districts and 18 at local industrial parks that meet social distancing requirements, with four zones - reception, medical examination, immunisation, and post-immunisation monitoring.



In its campaign, Hai Phong city has given priority to drivers, drivers’ assistants, workers, local people voluntarily registering to receive vaccinations, shippers, staff at shopping malls, traders, and other cases in line with current regulations.



Hai Phong has more than 1.6 million people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.



Before September 8, nearly 170,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been administered./.

