Hai Phong conducts mass vaccination drive
Some 500,000 people will receive the Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine under a vaccination drive launched by the northern port city of Hai Phong on September 8. The drive will last for 10-15 days.
There will be 54 vaccination facilities in districts and 18 at local industrial parks that meet social distancing requirements, with four zones - reception, medical examination, immunisation, and post-immunisation monitoring.
In its campaign, Hai Phong city has given priority to drivers, drivers’ assistants, workers, local people voluntarily registering to receive vaccinations, shippers, staff at shopping malls, traders, and other cases in line with current regulations.
Hai Phong has more than 1.6 million people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Before September 8, nearly 170,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been administered./.