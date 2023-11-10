About 200,000 labourers are working at industrial and economic parks in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) has taken various solutions to improve the quality of human resources for businesses at industrial and economic parks in the northern port city.



The authority said about 200,000 labourers are working at the industrial and economic parks, of whom more than 24,000 hold a bachelor degree or higher qualification.



Since the beginning of this year, the parks have been finding nearly 29,000 employees, with 10,000 in the fourth quarter, it said, noting that by 2025, the city needs to attract about 10 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), and each 1 billion USD requires some 10,000 workers, of them nearly half highly-skilled.



LG Innotek Viet Nam Hai Phong, located in Trang Due Industrial Park, said it needs 4,000-5,000 workhands each year, mainly trained and highly-skilled. However, the local market has failed to quench its thirst, and this is forcing it to seek workforce in other localities.



The recruitment demand by Pegatron Vietnam Co., Ltd in Deep C 2A Industrial Zone is set at 18,000 in 2024 and 23,000 in 2025. Given this, the firm has called for support from local authorities in hiring high-quality employees both in and outside Hai Phong.



HEZA recently coordinated with the People’s Committee of the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai to organise a workshop on cooperation in vocational training, and a job fair.



Businesses from Hai Phong participated in the event with more than 20 out of its 46 booths, attracting crowds of Yen Bai labourers.



On this occasion, vocational schools in Yen Bai signed many vocational training cooperation documents with major FDI firms in Hai Phong.



Meanwhile, enterprises at the industrial and economic parks have coordinated with 64 universities, colleges and vocational schools in training and recruitment, with 18 such cooperation documents inked since 2021.



HEZA head Le Trung Kien noted that Hai Phong is one of the localities taking the lead nationwide in the FDI attraction, adding the city has offered incentives in vocational training and employment, especially housing and tuition fee support.



The authority will propose the city roll out more concerted mechanisms and policies on human resources development, including those to attract talents, particularly young intellectuals, and mobilise resources from different economic sectors to build high-quality vocational schools, he said.



Hai Phong reeled in more than 3 billion USD worth of FDI in the past nine months, up over 140% year-on-year and exceeding the yearly plan by over 52%.



With these results, the city has kept its top position nationwide in terms of FDI attraction.



In September alone, HEZA granted investment registration certificates to new projects valued at nearly 1.4 billion USD in total. It also gave the green light to the Japanese-funded Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. to add 237.5 million USD to its machinery-equipment manufacturing project in Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Hai Phong.



Kien attributed the sound growth to HEZA’s proactive promotion of the local business climate.



According to him, the city will continue to attract investment in a selective way, and actively cooperate with the world's leading conglomerates in sectors and industries prioritised by Vietnam. Hai Phong is devising its own mechanisms to promote modern technology projects with commitments to technology transfer, market expansion, supply chain, and human resources development, helping domestic businesses participate more deeply in the global value chain.



To date, Hai Phong has lured more than 1,000 FDI projects, totally valued at nearly 28 billion USD./.

VNA