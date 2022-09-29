Business Binh Duong posts nearly 8 billion USD in trade surplus The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.

Business Vietnam among world’s best performers in digital banking: Official Vietnam is among the world’s best performers in digital banking, with around 15 trillion VND in total poured into digital transformation, Le Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, told a talk show on September 28.

Business Reference exchange rate up 25 VND on September 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,371 VND/USD on September 29, up 25 VND from the previous day.

Business Minor improvements seen in the transparency of provincial budgets The average ranking of budget transparency for localities in 2021 was 69.53 points out of 100, a rise of just 0.44 points compared to 2020. The numbers suggest that most localities have not fully disclosed information about their finances to the public.