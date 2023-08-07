Society Khanh Hoa works for greener Truong Sa The south-central province of Khanh Hoa is making efforts to green up the local Truong Sa island district, in a bid to develop it into an economic, cultural, and social hub at sea and a solid fortress safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty over its sea and islands.

Society Korean NGO support children in Phu Tho The Union of Friendship Association of the northern midland province of Phu Tho has actively appealed for foreign aid and implemented many projects support local people and children funded by foreign organisations, helping improve living conditions for the disadvantaged people in Phu Tho.

Society Tien Giang raises fishermen’s awareness about IUU fishing The Steering Committee for the Prevention and control of Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) of the southern province of Tien Giang has been stepping up communication activities to raise awareness for fishermen and relevant sectors on the need to end IUU fishing.

Society HCM City youths’ summer volunteer programmes celebrated A ceremony to launch the 16th National Volunteer Day and to celebrate 30 years of summer volunteer programmes and campaigns of the youth in Ho Chi Minh City (1994-2023) was held on August 6, with the participation of nearly 2,500 young volunteers.