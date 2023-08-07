Hai Phong saves seven sailors on aground Hong Kong vessel
The port authority of the northern city of Hai Phong on August 7 announced that their units together with several competent forces successfully rescued seven sailors aboard an aground vessel of China’s Hong Kong.
The ship GLORY of China's Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The port authority of the northern city of Hai Phong on August 7 announced that their units together with several competent forces successfully rescued seven sailors aboard an aground vessel of China’s Hong Kong.
At 00:30 am on August 7, the ship, named GLORY, while anchoring at a mooring area in Lach Huyen Port, Hai Phong’s Cat Hai district, was hit by big waves and strong winds, causing it to drift aground on a sand embankment.
Immediately after receiving the SOS signal, the port authority deployed one canoe, two ships and personnel to the vessel's location for rescue operation. By 3:30 am on the same day, the rescue vehicles reached the scene. However, due to high waves and strong winds, the operation encountered numerous difficulties.
After several hours under harsh weather conditions, by 6:00 am on the same day, the rescue team succeeded and safely brought ashore the crewmembers, who later received medical care and recovered./.