Videos Hai Duong works to ensure smooth lychee sales The northern province of Hai Duong has been taking actions to promote lychee sales, as the specialty fruit of its Thanh Ha district is ripening in the latter half of May.

Business Newly registered businesses peak in April The number of new businesses set a record high in April at over 15,900, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced at largest agri-food fair in Northern Ireland Vietnamese agricultural products have been introduced at Balmoral Show 2023, Northern Ireland's largest annual agri-food fair that took place from May 10-13 at Balmoral Park of Lisburn city.

Business Japfa Vietnam inaugurates animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Binh Phuoc Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has inaugurated a new animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park in Hon Quan district of southern Binh Phuoc province.