Society Kindergartens, primary schools in HCM City thoroughly prepare for resuming in-person classes The Department of Health and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Ho Chi Minh City have established three working groups to inspect preparations at kindergartens and primary schools before they resume in-person classes on February 14.

Society Ho Chi Minh City speeds up adjustment of development master plan The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a decision on approval of an outline of missions and total cost estimate for the project adjusting the master plan of the city by 2040, with a vision to 2060.

Society OVs in Belgium, Luxembourg help promote EU-Vietnam ties A get-together was held on February 11 in Brussels, with the participation of more than 50 overseas Vietnamese in Belgium and Luxembourg, on the occasion of the new lunar year.

Society Tamers helping protect “King of the jungle” Tigers symbolise bravery and have also been dubbed the “King of the jungle” in their natural habitat. At zoos housing tigers in captivity, however, they become quite docile in the hands of skilled tamers.