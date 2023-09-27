Hanoi acknowledges artisans’ role in intangible cultural heritage preservation
The important role of artisans in the preservation and upholding of intangible cultural heritage values in Hanoi was highlighted at a seminar held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on September 27.
Officials, representatives of organisations involved in cultural activities, and artisans shared the view that artisans of folk arts are holding the knowledge about and keys of the practice of intangible cultural heritage, so the preservation, teaching, creation, and promotion of heritage values depend much on them.
They also emphasised artisans’ active role in protecting and bringing into play heritage values to build up the cultural values and strength of the Vietnamese people, including Hanoians, to meet the demand for sustainable development of the country.
Tran Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, said the city has offered financial support for the persons holding the titles of People’s Artisan and Meritorious Artisan. So far, 14 of the 18 People’s Artisans and 101 of the 113 Meritorious Artisans have received 3.59 billion VND (147,200 USD) in total support under a resolution of the municipal People’s Council.
In addition, district-level authorities have also helped with the establishment of exemplary intangible cultural heritage clubs which will be provided with 50 million VND each upon their inception and 20 million VND in annual aid for their activities.
The city has also offered financial assistance to artisans to help with the teaching of intangible cultural heritage to younger generations, she noted.
All the moves are meant to encourage artisans to continue preserving, passing down, and bringing into play heritage values, according to the official./.