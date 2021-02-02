Health New coronavirus variant found in another patient in Vietnam The new, highly infectious variant of COVID-19 from the UK has been discovered in another patient in Vietnam, announced the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1.

Health Quang Ninh’s Cai Bau island under temporary lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread Cai Bau island in Van Don district in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been put under temporary lockdown as from 0:00 on February 2 in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam posts 31 more COVID-19 cases on first day of February Vietnam recorded 31 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, over the last 12 hours from 6am on February 1, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.