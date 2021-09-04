Society President urges education sector to act amid COVID-19 The education sector should act up to the COVID-19 situation and take measures to minimise its negative impact, requested President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his letter sent to the sector at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year.

Society Fishing vessels to be closely controlled to end IUU Preventing and ending vessels’ illegal fishing overseas is the first requirement to lift “yellow card” warning by the European Commission, said Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Nguyen Quang Hung.

Society Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated abroad A series of activities have been held by Vietnamese embassies in many countries worldwide to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).