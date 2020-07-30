Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – All residents in Hanoi who have returned from the central city of Da Nang after July 16 must self-quarantine at home and test for COVID-19 immediately, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered.

Testing for returnees from the central city, home to the latest COVID-19 outbreak, is expected to complete by August 2.

Two locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Hanoi in the past few days, with both of them having travel history to Da Nang.

All districts have been tracing people travelling to the central city recently other than the 21,000 reported previously, in accordance with recommendations by the Ministry of Health.

Hanoi also halts events attracting crowds and warns against gatherings in weddings and funerals./.