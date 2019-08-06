Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung (R) presents a ceramic miniature of the bronze drum as a gift to outgoing Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Cait Moran (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)

– Hanoi always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Irish investors to boost bilateral cooperation in trade, culture, high-tech agriculture, and smart city building, a local official has said.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung made the statement on August 5 while receiving Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Cait Moran, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.Acknowledging Moran’s contributions to relations between Vietnam and Ireland as well as between Hanoi and Irish localities, Hung hoped the diplomat would continue connecting the two nations and promoting the image of Hanoi among Irish people.The Vice Chairman said he wants Hanoi and Ireland to hold more exchanges and cultural activities to enhance mutual understanding.For her part, Moran said the community of approximately 1,000 Irish expatriates in Hanoi has contributed positively to the capital, particularly in education.She noted Hanoi is on its way to become a worth-living city in the world thanks to efforts made by the local authorities and people.The ambassador expected to have more chances to make further contributions to the city’s growth in her new positions.-VNA