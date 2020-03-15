Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authorities
The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.

Those who entered directly at the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport; transitted through domestic airports before arriving in Noi Bai; or entered via road, railway or waterway, and are residing in Hanoi, must contact with health authorities via these hotlines.
Vietnam reported six more coronavirus cases by 5pm on March 14, raising the country's total to 53. Of the figure, 16 have been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on March 13 ordered a temporary closure of the historical relics in both urban and suburban areas, and a halt of the operation of the bars and karaoke parlours as well as music programmes until the end of March.
The central districts, especially Hoan Kiem, are facing very high risks as they are frequented by foreign tourists, that is why locals need to refrain from crowds and salespersons need to wear face masks and keep a safe distance from customers, Chung specified.
The municipal Department of Tourism was assigned to work with their peers in other localities to work out options aimed at reducing the risks, and the Department of Health instructed preparation of essential equipment. Meanwhile, offices, stations and public places must be sterilised./.