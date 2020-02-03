Society Lao Cai suspends trains to China due to coronavirus outbreak The operation of the trains from the northern border province of Lao Cai to China was suspended on February 3 as efforts are intensified against coronavirus outbreak.

Society HCM City launches week marking Party’s founding anniversary Ho Chi Minh City on February 2 began a week celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) at the Nguyen Van Binh book street, aiming to educate people, especially youngsters, about the country’s history, culture and revolution, through publications.

Society Universities launch new majors to meet labour trends Many public and private universities throughout the country in the 2020-2021 academic year will launch new majors to meet labour market trends and demands.