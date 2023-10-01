Hanoi Autumn Carnival takes place in downtown Hanoi on October 1 as part of the Hanoi Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Autumn Carnival took place in the pedestrian area around the Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on the morning of October 1 as part of the ongoing Hanoi Autumn Festival.



Opening the event was a lion-dragon dance performed by 600 people along with 30 drummers representing all 30 districts and towns in the capital city.



Following opening performance, more than 1,500 people from the city's agencies, schools, clubs, art troupes and artisans from craft villages joined a colourful carnival parade.

Hanoi Autumn Carnival excites festival goers around Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone (Photo: VNA)

The carnival included the performance of vehicles decorated with flowers, people in ao dai (traditional dress), cyclos, puppeteers, flashmob dances, creating a colourful and cheerful atmosphere.



The highlight of the parade was a gong-performing team with more than 100 Muong people.



Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA), said that the carnival is a feature of the Hanoi Autumn Festival. It aims to promote Hanoi tourism image, thereby attracting more tourists to the city.



Presented by the Hanoi People's Committee, the Hanoi Youth Union, and the Department of Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion, the festival took place from September 29 to October 1 and brought a vibrant celebration of Hanoi's culture and community spirit during Autumn days to festival goers.

Hanoi Autumn Carnival spices up pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in autumn by the US’s news channel CNN./.