Hanoi begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11
Hanoi began vaccinating children in the age group of five to below 12 against the COVID-19 on April 14.
According to the municipal Health Department, from 6pm on April 12 to 6pm on April 13, the capital recorded 1,727 infections, of whom 629 were community-infected, bringing the total to 1.52 million as from April 29, 2021 when the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the city.
The first batch of vaccines administered to children aged 5-11 is Moderna, sponsored by the Australian Government. The shipment arrived in Vietnam on April 8.
The other vaccine approved for use on children in the age group is Pfizer-BioNTech.
The recommended gap between doses is four weeks. For children, both doses must be of the same vaccine.
"We have 11.8 million children from 5-12 years old eligible for COVID-19 vaccination," said Phan Trọng Lân, Director of the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, adding 3.6 million of these children have recovered from COVID-19 and will be vaccinated three months later./.