Health COVID-19: Over 22,800 new cases recorded on April 12 A total 22,804 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 11 to 4pm April 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi ready to vaccinate children aged 5-11 Vice Chairman the Hanoi People’ Committee Chu Xuan Dung has requested related units to prepare necessary conditions for the vaccination of children aged from 5 to 11.