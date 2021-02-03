Society Aid sent to help Hai Duong combat COVID-19 Hai Duong, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, has received billions of VND together with medical supplies and necessities from a number of donors to help it deal with the COVID-19 resurgence.

Society Over 5 trillion VND compensated to locals in Long Thanh airport project site The southern province of Dong Nai has paid more than 5 trillion VND (217.12 million USD) as ground clearance compensation and resettlement support to 2,200 households affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport project.

Society HCM City strives to ensure warm Tet festival amidst COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City will work hard to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain socio-economic development and ensure a happy Tet (Lunar New Year) festival for its residents, heard a meeting on February 2.

Society Vietnam Social Security boosts comprehensive digital transformation The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) will step up the application of information technology, and carry out digital transformation in a comprehensive manner so as to better serve businesses and people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.