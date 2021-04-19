Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Tan Cuong emphasised that the Giron victory on April 19, 1961 was a great source of support for national liberation and the struggle against imperialism in Latin America and Third World countries as a whole.

It helped to firmly safeguard the revolutionary administration and marking a decisive turning point in the Cuban revolution on the path towards socialism.

With regard to bilateral relations, the deputy minister noted that the fraternal solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, States, armies, and people have long been treasured and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders, becoming a role model in relations in the era./.

VNA