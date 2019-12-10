Politics Prime Minister holds second dialogue with farmers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of processing to agriculture during his dialogue with more than 300 farmers representing tens of millions of farming households nationwide, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 10.

Politics Vietnam records remarkable achievements in human rights Preventing conflicts, enhancing preventive diplomacy, settling conflicts via peaceful measures, intensifying multilateralism, consolidating sustainable development, coping with climate change and promoting human rights will be Vietnam’s priorities during its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army held in UK The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK held a ceremony to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on December 9 and the 30th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22).