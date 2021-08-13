Hanoi conducts mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people
Hanoi aims to collect about 1.3 million samples for RT-PCR testing from August 10 – 17, according to a plan by the municipal People’s Committee. The targeted population are classified into three groups based on risk levels, with red representing those with the highest level of risk of infection, followed by orange as those at-risk, and green as low-risk people. (Photo: VNA)
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing for residents in Vinhomes Times City area in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The target groups include freight forwarders, traders at markets and supermarkets, public sanitation workers, taxi drivers, and workers at industrial parks. (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff in Thanh Tri district takes sample for COVD-19 testing for a resident in Ngu Hiep commune. (Photo: VNA)
Residents in Ngọc Hoi commune wait for COVID-19 test. (Photo: VNA)