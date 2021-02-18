CDC Hanoi staff members conduct COVID-19 tests (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – All people living in Hanoi with recent travel history to COVID-19-hit regions of 12 localities must self-quarantine and test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, announced the municipal Department of Health on February 18.



The cases include those who travelled from or to Cam Giang district of the northern province of Hai Duong– the country’s largest hotspot, from January 15; and returned from other localities of Hai Duong from February 2.



People went to pandemic-hit regions of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang and Dien Bien in the north; Gia Lai in the Central Highlands region; and Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong in the south, are also required to take the test.



Duration for health declaration and COVID-19 testing will last from February 18 to 20. Those required to take the test can contact hotlines 0969.082.115 or 0949.396.115.



Hanoi recorded 35 COVID-19 infections in the community from January 27 to February 18, according to the Hanoi Health Department./.