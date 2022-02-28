Hanoi: CPI expands 1.16 percent in February
Hanoi’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February grew 2.06 percent year-on-year and 1.16 percent compared to the previous month, announced the municipal Statistics Office.
In the first two months of 2021, the capital’s CPI expanded 2.39 percent against the same period last year.
Compared to the previous month, price hikes were seen in most groups of goods, particularly transport (up 2.17 percent); food and restaurant services (2.02 percent); culture-entertainment-tourism (1.78 percent); and housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials (1.12 percent).
The group of household equipment and appliances alone saw its price remain unchanged.
In February, the city experienced higher petrol and oil prices; higher demand for food during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday; and the reopening of cinemas and relic and religious sites after a long hiatus due to COVID-19./.