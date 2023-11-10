Hanoi Culture and Food Festival 2023 will take place in the capital city from December 1-3. Illustrative image (Photo:hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Culture and Food Festival 2023 will be held at the Thong Nhat Park from December 1- 3, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports has announced.



Highlights of the festival will be a space to introduce regional and international cuisine, an area featuring the dishes of typical handicraft trade villages of Hanoi and other localities.



Besides, festival goers will also have a chance to take part in folk games, cultural, art and food exchanges; seminars on human resources development to facilitate the food industry.



The three-day event aims at honouring, preserving and promoting traditional cultural and cuisine values of the capital city while developing and effectively tapping the brand name of Hanoi culture, food and tourism and intensifying business cooperation opportunities in the locality.



It is also a chance to popularise the image of the thousand-year-old capital city as a unique tourism, culture and food destination to both domestic and foreign visitors as well as bolstering people-to-people exchanges and friendship between Hanoi and foreign embassies based in the locality./.