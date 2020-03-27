Hanoi cuts 80 percent of bus trips over COVID-19 fears
The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) has cut more than 7,500 bus trips per day, equivalent to nearly 80 percent of the total trips.
People are advised to refrain from using public transport during the peak period of COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) has cut more than 7,500 bus trips per day, equivalent to nearly 80 percent of the total trips.
The adjustment will last from March 26 until April 5, amid the peak of COVID-19 in the capital city.
Buses will operate every 45 to 60 minutes per trip instead of five to 20 minutes.
Buses will start later and finish earlier than before, from 6am to 8pm every day instead of 5am to 10pm.
Transerco will report to local authorities on the move and propose further adjustments if necessary.
Since March 22, the company cut 900 bus trips per day on 28 routes.
The move follows Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order to suspend bus operations or cut down on bus trips.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung also recommended people to refrain from using public transport to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission./.