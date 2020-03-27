Society Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Society Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Society Restaurants, bars close in a bid to contain spread of COVID-19 In response to the Prime Minister’s order the closure of unnecessary services to prevent further spreading of COVID-19, many restaurants and bars in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have temporarily closed.

Society Garment firm donates hundreds of antibacterial shirts to Hanoi hospital The Hanoi Textile and Garment Joint Stock Corporation (Hanosimex) on March 26 presented 700 antibacterial shirts to the Hanoi Medical University Hospital in an attempt to support “frontline soldiers” in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).