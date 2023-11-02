A scene in the film Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes), which is among films to be screened for free to celebrate the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival. (Photo: Screenshot)

Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty-eight outstanding films will be screened for free in Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang from November 13-19 to celebrate the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Among the list of films to be screened are "578", "9", To Tan Ruc Ro, Co Gai Tu Qua Khu, Con Nhot Mot Chong, Dao, Pho và Piano, Em va Trinh, FANTI, Hoa Nhai, Hong Ha Nu Si, and Ke an Danh.

Film lovers in Hanoi can enjoy the films at National Cinema Centre, while those in Da Nang can go to the Da Nang Centre of Culture and Cinema.

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival will take place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong Province from November 21 to 25.

Themed ‘Developing the Vietnamese Film Industry Imbued within National Identity, Modern and Humane”, the 23rd Film Festival aims to promote the development of the Vietnamese film landscape, towards successfully building a vibrant cinema industry./.

VNA