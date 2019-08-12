The delegation in Myanmar (Photo: hanoimoi)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of Hanoi led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dao Duc Toan paid working trips to Myanmar, Brunei and Indonesia from July 28 to August 8.



The trips aimed to foster the exchange of delegations between Hanoi and major cities in ASEAN, thus tightening friendship, towards 2020 when Vietnam takes over the ASEAN Chaimanrship.



During talks with Myanmar’s Yangon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein on July 31, Toan wished the visit would contribute to friendship between the two countries and cities.



He updated the host about Hanoi’s socio-economic performance, administrative apparatus and development plans.



Min Thein said Myanmar is amending laws to attract foreign investment and hoped to welcome more Vietnamese investors to Myanmar and Yangon.



Both sides agreed potential of collaboration between Hanoi and Myanmar’s major cities remains huge.



They vowed to maintain regular visits and discuss experience in urban development, tourism, cultural heritage preservation, among others, as well as provide information about cultural – tourism exchange and business opportunities via the Myanmar embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese embassy in Myanmar.



During a working session with Chairman of the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Board of Brunei Haji Ali bin Mat Yassin, Toan said the Brunei capital city’s experience in urban development will be a focus of bilateral cooperation, and asked leaders of Bandar Seri Begawan to support collaboration in the field.



Mat Yassin briefed the guests about Brunei’s capital, its administrative apparatus and plans.



In Indonesia, the delegation on August 6 paid courtesy calls on Deputy Governor of Jakarta Sutanto Soehodho and discussed ways to boost bilateral friendship.



Both sides expressed delight at the progress of bilateral ties since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on friendship in 2004.



Soehodho said Jakarta contributes to 70 percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product but also faces challenges regarding rising population, environment pollution, plastics waste and flooding.



He expressed desire to work with Hanoi and international partners to seek proper initiatives and policies to effectively deal with them.



The two sides debated policies on urban and residential management, and education.



Concluding the meeting, they agreed to facilitate all-level visits and people-to-people exchange, step up culture and tourism coordination, and share experience in education, urban planning and transport.



During the stay, the delegation paid fact-finding trips to several economic and cultural establishments in the cities.



The Vietnamese embassies in Myanmar, Brunei and Indonesia also expressed willingness to partner with Hanoi in its work with the host cities.-VNA